House Democratic Caucus Chair: It’s About Time!

July 28, 2021 Article Submitted Politics Comments Off on House Democratic Caucus Chair: It’s About Time!
Vincent Dixie, TN House District 54
Vincent Dixie
NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)—House Democratic Caucus Chair Vincent Dixie today said, “It’s about time that Republicans joined us in asking Tennesseans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Reacting to a letter promoting vaccinations from several Senate Republicans and a recent statement from a House Republican, Chairman Dixie said “I’m glad they are finally on board with Tennessee Democrats who have been urging people to take this virus seriously for the past year and a half.  The lack of leadership by the Governor and continual denying of the coronavirus by the GOP resulted in politically motivated divisions in the state and could have led to the deaths of thousands of Tennesseans. Maybe if they had showed some leadership earlier, followed the science and stopped playing political games with people’s lives, some of those deaths could have been prevented. However, it’s better than late than never.  Only 38% percent of Tennesseans are fully immunized.  So, I hope their constituents listen to them, get vaccinated, wear masks when necessary and help us fight this deadly virus.”

Related Articles

Local

Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion

October 20, 2020 Article Submitted Local, Uncategorized Comments Off on Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion

NASHVILLE—State Representative Vincent Dixie and State Senator Brenda Gilmore will hold a news conference this Wednesday to ask Nashville city leaders to curtail a planned expansion of Waste Management’s Southern Services Landfill.  The State lawmakers will be […]