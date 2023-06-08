The House Democratic Caucus is mourning the loss of State Representative Carson “Bill” Beck who recently passed away from a heart attack. A widely respected attorney, Bill Beck was first elected to the House in 2014. Throughout his tenure, Representative Beck’s legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson. As a lawmaker and lawyer, he was known for his analytical mind and his strong values, as well as his easygoing nature. He leaves behind a loving wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.

Caucus leadership had this to say of the loss of their colleague and friend:

House Minority Leader Karen Camper of Memphis: “Bill Beck was one of my closest friends. He was not only my colleague, but also my confidant. His warmth, intellect and passion for people made the House of Representatives a better place. Bill was well respected by members on both sides of the aisle. No matter the political differences or issues, Bill would always find the humanity in a situation. Any encounter with Bill made your day better. I will miss his laugh and his counsel. He was truly the best of us and I cannot imagine the world without Bill Beck in it.”

Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville: “Our caucus is a family. Today we lost a brother, and we are devastated. Our hearts go out to Pam, Meredith and Bill’s entire family. Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him. He was a source of advice, inspiration and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments. Everyone privileged enough to ever cross Bill’s path knows what a special person and caring individual he was. He truly had a public servant’s heart and the most memorable laugh. I will miss my dear friend and colleague. Please join us as we lift the Beck family up in prayer.”