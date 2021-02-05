House Removes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Her Committee Assignments

The House of Representatives has voted to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, following uproar over her past incendiary comments and apparent support of violence against Democrats.

Thursday’s vote was 230-199, with 11 Republicans joining with all Democrats to back the resolution.

The vote comes a day after the House Rules Committee advanced a resolution, put forth by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to remove Greene from her assignments on the Budget panel and the Education and Labor Committee.

The Georgia freshman has come under fire in recent weeks for her history of trafficking in racism, anti-Semitism and baseless conspiracy theories, along with her support for online comments encouraging violence against Democratic officials prior to taking office.

Greene spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote and said her past comments “do not represent me.”

Greene’s defense

Calling herself a “very regular American,” Greene said she “stumbled across” the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory at the end of 2017 but stopped believing in it a year later when she “started finding misinformation.” But Greene has continued to spread false, QAnon-fueled theories since then, telling a local news reporter in July 2020 that she was “concerned about a deep state.”