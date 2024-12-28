Hundreds of Nashville Police Officers will Patrol Downtown, Bicentennial Mall and the Gulch on New Year’s Eve

Hundreds of Metro police officers will be highly visible as they work New Year’s Eve

assignments downtown, at the Bicentennial Mall and the Gulch area to help ensure the safety

of Nashvillians and visitors attending “Nashville’s Big Bash” festivities.

The MNPD strongly urges those celebrating the New Year to be vigilant and keep personal items close. If

persons SEE SOMETHING suspicious or concerning, they are urged to immediately SAY

SOMETHING to a nearby officer. Only clear bags will be permitted in Bicentennial Mall

State Park; no backpacks, coolers, duffel bags, etc.

Bicentennial Mall State Park is the site of the official “Bash.” Event gates open at 5

p.m. A program featuring Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and others will be televised

nationally during the evening before concluding at 12:30 a.m. Persons planning on attending

the show are urged to be aware of the “house rules” concerning prohibited items:

https://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve/house-rules.

Road closures around Bicentennial Mall, north of Jefferson Street, include 6th and 7th

Avenues North and Junior Gilliam Way. Broadway downtown will be closed from

Representative John Lewis Way to 1st Avenue.



RIDESHARE

Rideshare drop off and pick up locations this year will be on Jefferson Street between

5th and 7th Avenues, and on Rosa Parks Boulevard between Harrison and Jefferson Streets.

LOST ITEMS

Two separate plans are in place to reunite persons with lost valuables (cell phones,

wallets, purses, etc.). Those who lose an item(s) while attending Bicentennial Mall events

can go to the Visitor’s Center at Bridgestone Arena on New Year’s Day from 12 noon to 5

p.m. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation will be operating this initiative.

Those who lose valuables in the downtown or Gulch areas can go to the lobby of

police department’s Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard, throughout New

Year’s morning until 12 noon to see if their item(s) were turned in. The MNPD will have

dedicated staff at the Central Precinct to assist in reuniting folks with lost items.

PARTNERSHIPS

The MNPD’s New Year’s Eve planning is in partnership with the FBI, Tennessee

Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee

State Parks, Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management, and the Nashville Department of

Transportation.