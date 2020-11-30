Hunt Military Communities Teams Up With Toys for Tots to Brighten the Holidays for Children in Need

Nashville, TN. (TnTribune) – Hunt Military Communities (HMC), the military housing division of Hunt Companies Inc., announced today its support of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Donation drop off stations have been established at 26 HMC communities across the nation to collect presents and toys for children in need.

Toys for Tots is a 73-year-old national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that brings holiday joy to more than seven million disadvantaged children each season. HMC is proud to support this holiday tradition to give back to our communities in a safe and accessible way. The primary goal is to help bring joy to the season and send a message of hope and support to all those in need. Donations given to Toys for Tots directly impact children and families in communities throughout the country.

“As we approach the holiday season, we recognize this year might be tougher than previous years due to the pandemic,” said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. “With so many families struggling, Hunt Military Communities wants to give back to those in need in a safe yet meaningful way. We are proud to support this impactful organization each year to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Toys for Tots Program will adhere to federal, state, and local guidelines for toy collection and distribution. As a longstanding supporter of the military community, HMC values the opportunity to participate in the Toys for Tots Program and further support millions of families who are struggling during the holiday season.