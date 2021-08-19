If You Saw Something, Say Something

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — The number to call is 800-222-8477 to share information about yet another senseless killing that took the life of another rising star in the Knoxville community.

Johnkelian John Mathis, known by those who knew him as ‘John John’ , age 17, died by gunfire in the early morning hours of August 8th. He was smart, respectful, a fine football player, a senior, well loved by the community.

He was a son, a brother, a friend….

Do the right thing…Speak up. Calls can be made anonymously.