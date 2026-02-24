IN MEMORIAM: Eternal Salute to The Reverend Dr. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

By Rev. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., President and CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association

God always will bless the oppressed with leaders who are fearless, brilliant, audacious, and transformative. We thank God for the life, the legacy, and the iconic leadership of The Reverend Dr. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

On behalf of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) representing the Black Press of America, we extend our sincerest condolences to the Jackson family. Leadership matters. Jesse Jackson’s leadership in the Civil Rights Movement in America and the human rights movement throughout the world was outstanding. Jackson uttered a strong penetrating voice for the voiceless. His courage on the battlefield for freedom, justice and equality was unparallel.

There is an old African proverb that says when a leader of the village transitions, the spirit of the leader remains at the center of the future of the village.Certainly, today in 2026 our nation and world are still challenged by racism, antisemitism, hatred, and inhumanity. The spirit of Jesse Jackson lives on at the center of the ever evolving and unfolding “freedom movement’ throughout the world.

Golden Frinks, the North Carolina State Field Secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) under the leadership of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther, Jr., recruited me when I was 14 years old in 1962 to be the NC Statewide Youth Coordinator for SCLC. I grew up in the Civil Rights Movement. Jesse Jackson was a mentor and a colleague who I admired. I have hundreds of vivid memories of when we worked and struggled together for the liberation of all humanity.

I mourn the passing of Jesse Jackson, Sr. by rededicating my life and ministry to keep fighting for freedom and equal justice.

I witnessed firsthand the integrity, the movement-building genius, and the audacity of Martin Luther King, Jr and all those who worked with him including The Reverend Andrew Young, The Reverend David Abernathy; The Reverend Hosea Williams, The Reverend Fred Shuttleworth, The Reverend Wyatt T. Walker, The Reverend Joseph Lowery, and The Reverend Jesse Jackson along with many others.

From the March on Washington in 1963, to the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March in 1965, to the Poor Peoples Campaign in 1968, the Civil Rights Movement was successful in getting into law the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and the 1968 Fair Housing Act.

After the tragic and brutal assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, TN, the Civil Rights Movement was stunned and fractured.Thanks, however, to the steadfast courage and determination of Mrs. Coretta Scott King and others in SCLC, the Civil Rights Movement moved into the 1970s with renewed vigor to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and vibrant.

In 1972, Jesse Jackson was one of the keynote speakers to the National Black Political Convention in Gary, IN. I remember conferring with Rev. Jackson while in Gary about the escalating violence against public school desegregation in North Carolina and across the South. In the 1980s, Jackson’s two presidential campaigns ignited unpresented Black voter turnout and helped to transform the Democratic Party to be more progressive. The Reverend Wyatt T. Walker and I were the clergy coordinators for Jesse Jackson’s campaigns for president and “Run Jesse Run” became the anthem of the progressive political struggle across the nation.

Reverend Jesse Jackson was a great orator. But he also was a serious and effective writer of civil rights commentaries for the Black Press of America for decades. It is our responsibility to ensure that the legacy of Reverend Jackson will continue to be cherished and used as a stimulant for “Keeping Hope Alive.” Jackson was a “freedom fighter.”

Each generation has to take the baton of history and to continue to win victories for freedom even in the face of those in power who attempt to erase our history and to stifle the freedom movement.

God bless the legacy of Jesse L Jackson, Sr. Long live the spirit of the freedom struggle. Eternal salute to The Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.