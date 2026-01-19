Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy With 100,000-Hour National Service Commitment to Address Food Insecurity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jack and Jill of America, Inc. honors a visionary leader whose life’s work centered on dignity, opportunity, and care for the most vulnerable among us. Guided by Dr. King’s belief that these principles should be shared by all—not reserved for a few—the organization is renewing its national commitment to confront one of the most urgent challenges facing communities across the country: food insecurity.

In one of the wealthiest nations in the world, nearly 47 million Americans—including working families, seniors, and children—experience food insecurity. Hunger in America is not the result of scarcity, but of economic pressure, rising housing and grocery costs, low wages, and long-standing systemic inequities that disproportionately impact communities of color. Often hidden, hunger aﬀects suburban and urban communities alike and reﬂects gaps in our social safety net rather than a lack of available food.

To meet this moment, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. has launched the 100,000-Hour Service Challenge, a year-long national call to action inviting its nearly 20,000 family households across 271 chapters to commit acts of service addressing food insecurity.

From supporting local food pantries and meal-packing eﬀorts to organizing neighborhood donation drives and strengthening community partnerships, families are encouraged to serve together—young people alongside their families—because every act of service contributes to lasting impact

In addition to mobilizing service, Jack and Jill of America will commit $100,000 in ﬁnancial support to nonproﬁt organizations working to combat food insecurity nationwide. Together, these eﬀorts reﬂect a dual commitment: service in action and investment with purpose.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and the MLK Day of Service have always carried a powerful call to action for our families,” said Tasha Penny, National Programming Director of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. “By extending our eﬀorts throughout the program year, we reinforce that service is not a one-day moment—it is a sustained commitment to strengthening communities and addressing food insecurity where it matters most.”

Central to this eﬀort is Jack and Jill’s long-standing belief that leadership begins with service. Through hands-on engagement, children and young people learn that leadership is not self-serving, but community-centered. Whether donating food, volunteering time, or supporting local hunger-relief partners, each action contributes to collective impact.

“We are humbled to carry forward Dr. King’s legacy through service that meets real needs in real communities,” said Darlene McGhee Whittington, National President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. “At the heart of Jack and Jill is a simple but powerful truth: when we nurture our children to lead with compassion, we strengthen the future. Through this commitment, we are teaching our young people that leadership is rooted in responsibility—to one another, to our neighbors, and to the communities we call home.”

As Jack and Jill of America honors Dr. King’s life and legacy, the organization recommits itself to the work he championed: justice made visible through action, compassion translated into service, and hope sustained through community.

About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national membership organization of mothers with children ages 2–19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders. Through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic engagement, Jack and Jill strengthens families and communities nationwide.