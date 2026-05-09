Celebrating Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, TN — In the midst of all of the challenges we face, during these times, this is a special time to show some love and honor mothers with Mother’s Day being this Sunday, May 10.

There are former TV sitcoms like The Cosby Show and Good Times where the mothers Clair Huxtable and Florida Evans were the characters portrayed as strong women with a warm and caring spirit.

And, in every situation, they were showered with love and respect from their children.

Wanda Miller-Benson certainly shows love and honor to her mother, Rosetta Miller-Perry.

Together they serve as publisher and assistant publisher at The Tennessee Tribune.

Wanda is devoted to her mother and supports her in all her endeavors.

One uniqueness is that Wanda calls her ‘Mother,” a title fit for their special relationship.

Mothers are usually referred to as angels of mercy, women warriors, and beautiful brilliant ladies, who are mighty and bold human beings.

Married or single, young or older, mothers are our first joy, definitely the first heartbeat that connects us to another human being.

They are traditionally known to be nurturers.

They cuddle, support, care in gentle ways and yet disciplinarians, and set the rules, not to be broken.

During the recent NFL draft, many of the strong football college stand-outs, had a strong mother to guide, mode and support these physically and emotionally strong athletes.

These women had to be resilient to successfully navigate the triumphs and trials of a young man through K-12, college and ultimately a professional NFL career.

These mothers had to do so much to keep their children motivated, focused and safe.

Additionally they were the ones who encouraged academic success.

This year’s Mother’s Day comes after major hardships; the historic ice storm in Middle Tennessee, and tornados.

In many cases, it has been mothers who devised a family plan to get through all of these situations.

It is a mother’s love and determination that sustains and carries the family through with hope, faith and joy.

Mothers’ Day was established by the U.S. Congress which formally designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914, with President Woodrow Wilson proclaiming and encouraging Americans to honor Mothers nationwide, and that tradition continues.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, you deserve to be celebrated!