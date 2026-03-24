Inaugural MNPS Book Fest to Feature 17 Authors, Panels, Workshops, and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 23, 2026) – Metro Schools will host the first MNPS Book Fest, a free event featuring 17 authors of middle grade and young adult literature, on Saturday, March 28, at James Lawson High School.

The festival will offer panel discussions, writing workshops, book sales and signings, and other opportunities for students, families, and educators to connect over their love of books and storytelling.

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is required. Attendees can register at: MNPS Book Fest Registration Tickets | Saturday, March 28 | Eventbrite.

Books will be sold on site by Parnassus Books. Lunch options will be available from 12 to 2 p.m., provided by students in the Lawson culinary arts program (cash only), and snacks will be available throughout the event.

WHAT: MNPS Book Fest

WHEN: Saturday, March 28 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; doors close at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: James Lawson High School, 8001 Highway 70 S, Nashville

More details, including the full schedule, are available at the MNPS Book Fest website.