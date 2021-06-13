Indian Children’s Long Wait For Covid-19 Vaccines

PUNE, India — India, which faced a severe second wave of Covid-19, is still scrambling to complete the vaccination trials for children.

The pace of trials concerns, especially because some experts suggest that the third wave of Covid might severely impact children. There is no prediction on when the third wave is likely to hit the country.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization — India’s apex regulatory body for pharmaceutical and medical devices — announced the beginning of second and third phase trials for children on June 1.

Seven premier medical institutes in India are conducting trials for children aged between 2 and 18 years. The first round of second phase trials began in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna, in the eastern state of Bihar, on June 3.

“Recruitment of children is underway, and the process will start immediately,” Rajath Rao, senior resident at AIIMS-Patna, told Zenger News.

“Numerous factors affect the trials for children, and it will take six to eight months for the process to complete and the vaccines to roll out.”

India started trials for the Covid vaccine for children only on May 11. By then, a lot of children were impacted during the second wave.

Vaccination program: Comparing nations

Many nations, meanwhile, have already begun vaccinating their children.

The U.S. began vaccinating children above 12 years in May when India was starting with trials for children. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes : “Everyone 12 years and older should get a vaccination to help protect against Covid-19. Children 12 years and older can get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.”

U.S. pharma giant Pfizer has also begun testing its Covid-19 vaccine for those below 12 years.

India’s neighbor China recently approved vaccines manufactured by Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm for emergency use in people aged three to 17. Singapore, another South Asian country, opened up its vaccination program to adolescents aged 12-18 from June 1.

In Europe, Italy agreed to extend the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12-15-year-olds on May 31. Germany started to offer the first shot to children aged 12-16 from June 7.

On June 1, Dubai said it began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12-15-year-olds after the United Arab Emirates approved the shot for emergency use.