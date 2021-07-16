Indian Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Cryptocurrency Ads

NEW DELHI — An Indian court issued notices to the apex commodity and markets regulatory body, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Centre, and others, on July 14 on a plea seeking direction for standardized disclaimers for cryptocurrency ads.

The plea in front of the Delhi High Court sought direction to take effective steps and issue appropriate guidelines against crypto exchanges advertising on national television without standardized disclaimers.

A Delhi High Court bench of Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought responses from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting , Securities and Exchange Board of India, and crypto startups Wazir X, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch Kuber.

The matter is slated for August.