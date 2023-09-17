Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- The Hon. John Manson and Hon. Carolyn Piphus, Esqs, now serve as judicial magistrates in Metropolitan Nashville and Davison County Night Court.

Manson and Piphus will also be remembered in the annals of Metro history Night Court magistrates who graduated from the esteemed Howard University School of Law, Washington, D.C., and regarded as one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning in the world.

According to the Metro Nashville Davidson County General Sessions Court website, five judicial magistrates—each possessing the qualifications of a judge—comprise what is known collectively as “Night Court,” a viable and productive extension of the General Sessions Court. The identifying label is derived from the fact that the Magistrates preside over proceedings that take place after normal business hours. But it is misleading in that the panel is actually on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serving a broad range of functions relevant to the criminal justice process.

In addition to their other job responsibilities, the magistrates: