Innovative wellness retreat arrives in Berry Farms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The premier South Franklin destination for restaurant and retail, Berry Farms, is welcoming a new way to approach wellness. Heights Wellness Retreat is on track to open July 2026 in the district’s Town Center.

With locations throughout the country, Heights Wellness Retreat, formerly Massage Heights, delivers a modern, membership-based approach to wellness designed to support how people live, recover and perform. Backed by more than two decades of experience in therapeutic massage and skincare, the brand has evolved to include advanced wellness technologies that promote consistency, recovery and overall well-being.

Services at the new 2,575 sq. ft. storefront in the district, will include restorative massage therapy, advanced skincare, cryotherapy, red light therapy, lymphatic drainage, infrared sauna and more.

“Heights Wellness Retreat is designed to help Franklin residents build wellness into their daily lives in a way that feels consistent, accessible, and sustainable,” said Michelle Schulte, Owner of Heights Wellness Retreat’s Franklin location. “Berry Farms was a natural fit for us. It’s a thoughtfully designed community where people live, work and spend time, making it the ideal place for a wellness concept that’s meant to be a part of everyday life.”

The 600-acre vibrant, mixed-use community, represents a new, classic way of living and working. With future development on the horizon, Berry Farms continues to bring innovative and dynamic retail options to Williamson County residents.

“Heights Wellness Retreat brings a thoughtful wellness component that complements services already provided to Berry Farms,” said Kristen Goodhue, Berry Farms Head of Property Management. “As Berry Farms continues to thoughtfully take shape, we seek out concepts that elevate daily life and support the integrated lifestyle that is defining its role as a leading destination in South Franklin and Williamson County.”

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