Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) Statement on the TN Permitless Carry Handgun Bill

In view of the mass shootings and single shootings that have occurred in America both before and after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions it seems unthinkable and inconceivable that the House of Representatives, the Senate and the Governor of the State Tennessee would devote the time and energy to craft a bill that allows for both open and concealed carrying of handguns for people 21 and older without a permit.

In a season when millions in State revenue has already been lost due to the pandemic, the administration itself admits and estimates there will be $20 million in lost revenue from not requiring permits as well as from increased incarceration costs.

In Tennessee a permit is required to start a business, to operate a car or boat, to build a building, demolish a building, burn trash, display fireworks, and to sell cigarettes. The State requires months of training and full licensing to professionally carry and use hair-clippers and a curling iron but wants to require no training, no permit and no record of who carries and uses a semiautomatic weapon.

Davidson County pet owners are required to register all dogs and cats six months or older. What sense does it make to require a license to own a cat that can purr, but not for a gun that can kill? It is absurdly ironic that Tennessee could require a license for hunters to carry a gun in the isolated woods, but not for citizens to carry a gun in the populated communities.

We applaud and appreciate those prudent Senate and House Members who spoke against and voted against the Bill. We call upon Governor Bill Lee and on all prudent people who care about the welfare of our state and the safety of our people to stand against this unwise and unnecessary Permitless Carry Bill.

Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship

Pastor E. Christopher Jackson, President