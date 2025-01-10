Interim President Dwayne Tucker sets new direction for TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – In his inaugural State-of-the-University address on Jan. 6, Tennessee State University’s Interim President Dwayne Tucker unveiled a bold “Students First” initiative aimed at enhancing student experience, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability amid financial challenges and low enrollment.

Dr. Robbie Melton, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs, left, along with Dr. Venkataswarup Tiriveedhi, and Reginald Cannon, Chairs of the Faculty, and Staff Senates, respectively, look on as President Tucker delivers his State-of-the-University address. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Addressing faculty and staff during the Annual Faculty Staff Institute in Kean Hall, Tucker emphasized the importance of treating students as valued customers. “As a business, our students are our customers,” Tucker said. “Our products for TSU should ensure our students receive a great education. This requires timely implementation of solutions and holding ourselves accountable.”

Tucker, a TSU alumnus and former member of the university’s Board of Trustees, stepped into the role following the abrupt resignation of Interim President Ronald A. Johnson. He accepted the role with no compensation. Tucker outlined an ambitious agenda to tackle the university’s financial situation, enhance enrollment, and prioritize sustainability.

Dr. Trina Jordan, Director of Technology in the Graduate School, commended President Tucker on his open-door policy. (Photo by Alexis Clark)

He laid out specific challenges that TSU has faced, citing inefficiencies in customer service, and processes that hinder progress. “We have cars and buses that are sitting idle due to bureaucracy. We need to ensure our operations are efficient and responsive to the needs of our students and staff,” he noted, calling for immediate actions and creative solutions to enhance revenue and operational capacity.

Among the notable achievements Tucker highlighted were some of the university’s successes, including the TSU Football Tigers being crowned 2024 Co-Big South-OVC Champions, receiving a $1 million grant from HUD for housing challenges in Nashville, and being selected to lead advancements in artificial intelligence by USAID. He also announced the state’s recent approval of the construction of two agricultural sciences buildings at a total cost of $63 million.

Dr. Kirmanj Gundi, Professor of Educational Leadership, hailed President Tucker’s emphases on transparency.

Reactions from faculty members present at the gathering were overwhelmingly positive, particularly appreciating Tucker’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Dr. Trina Jordan, director of technology in the Graduate School, said, “President Tucker was transparent at the Faculty and Staff Institute. His open-door policy is a step toward fostering collaboration and accessibility across the university.”

Dr. Kirmanji Gundi, professor in the College of Education, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing, “Without transparency and accountability, there is no organizational success. We must ensure our efforts are focused on serving our students.”

Dr. Courtney Nyange, Executive Director of the School of Nursing, wants transportation options for commuting faculty and staff. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Meanwhile, Dr. Courtney Nyange, executive director of the School of Nursing, expressed hope that Tucker’s approach would build trust and improve operations. During a Q&A session, Nyange voiced concerns about transportation options for staff commuting to work, suggesting the possibility of a dedicated bus line to enhance work-life balance. “Many of us spend a lot of time in traffic. Improving access could significantly improve our mental health and productivity,” she proposed.

As the university gears up for the spring semester, Tucker reiterated his focus on collaboration among faculty and staff to drive positive change. “Everything is on the table,” he stated. “We need everyone working together to identify revenue streams, streamline processes, and ultimately, serve our students better. Transparency builds trust, and accountability drives results—this is the culture we will cultivate at TSU.”

In the weeks ahead, Tucker plans to engage in continual dialogue with faculty, staff, and stakeholders to solidify TSU’s path toward excellence and sustainability.