Irv Gotti, Music Producer and Murder Inc. Records Co-Founder, Dead at 54

Irv Gotti, the famed music producer, industry executive, and TV producer, died at the age of 54, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The cause of death is currently unknown.

The instrumental hip-hop figure, born Irving Lorenzo, died after previously suffering what his representatives deemed a “minor stroke” in early 2024. At the time, they said he had changed his diet and had been “successful in making a full recovery.”

Gotti, a Hollis, Queens native, co-founded early 2000s rap stalwart Murder Inc. Records, which housed multi-platinum acts such as Ja Rule and Ashanti. The label has collectively sold 30 million units worldwide via hip-hop and R&B standards such as Ja Rule’s “Always On Time” (featuring Ashanti) and “Livin It Up,” (featuring Case) as well as Ashanti’s “Foolish” and “Rock With U (Awww Baby).”

Working in A&R at Def Jam, Lorenzo was pivotal in the foundational label’s late Nineties revival, helping Jay-Z and the late DMX ink deals. He produced “Can I Live” on Jay-Z’s 1996 Reasonable Doubt debut, and served as executive producer on DMX’s 1998 It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, which sold four million records and established the Yonkers MC as a rap superstar. The two artists, along with Ja Rule, were catalysts in bringing Def Jam back to cultural dominance, reportedly boosting its value by more than 100 million dollars in 1998.

Their success helped Lorenzo start Murder Inc. as a Def Jam subsidiary, which also paved the way for him to collaborate with stars such as Jennifer Lopez (“I’m Real,” and the “Ain’t It Funny” remix), as well as Eve and Alicia Keys (“Gangsta Lovin”). In 2003, he won a Best Contemporary R&B Album Grammy for executive producing Ashanti’s eponymous debut album.