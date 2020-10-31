It’s Black History Month all Year with New Africa-focused Streaming Service

Newly established streaming service, Watch Africa Now (WAN), is offering moving, insightful and educational

programs including independent short-films, documentaries, children programs, music

and more from renowned African filmmakers and content creators.

The UK based streaming platform has distinguished itself by delivering dedicated award-winning and approved content from Africa to a global audience. Justin Beekye, CEO and Founder of WAN TV, said. “Black History Month is an all-year celebration here at WAN….”

The collection includes ‘Accra Power’, a film by Sandra Krampelhuber, which provides an

eclectic mix of perceptions of power in one of many thriving urban settings Africa’s. It outlines the creative and artistic strategies of young Ghanaians situated at the crossroads of tradition and various belief systems, high technological and economic growth, infrastructural deficits and the current energy crisis.

The platform also hosts a range of cultural animated content, in line with its vision to educate

and entertain their audience through culturally relatable characters and content, such as:

‘Akili and Me’, by Ubongo Entertainment, Tanzania – a preschool Edu-cartoon that teaches

three to six-year-olds numeracy, pre-literacy, English as a second language, art and socioemotional skills, for holistic early childhood education.

‘47 Proverbs Series’, by Akin Alabi, Nigeria – a series of creative animation of Yoruba and

Igbo proverbs designed to help Igbos worldwide learn the proverbs that have been handed

down from one generation to another, in an attempt to conserve the rich Igbo culture and

heritage.

If you’re after things to stream and watch during Black History Month, Watch Africa Now

presents an eccentric powerful list of feature short films, edutainment, documentaries,

animations and more. These selections not only celebrate the black historical month it takes

viewers on a new journey of film discovery, introducing the world to a pristine range of

Award-Winning African Filmmakers for the first time on a streaming platform.

Films include: Purity by House of Crest – A girl child with the desire to make an impact in society, but

is faced with the negative side of reality, down in a Nigerian slum where she grew up.

Therapist by Kanso “Winner of 2020 Black Star International Film Festival” – A story of a

therapist whose patients adore and worship her. However, everything may not be as rosy as

it seems.

Jabu by Sipho Nuse “Winner of Young Filmmaker Award” A young South African boy has

to take heavy responsibility and care for his ailing mother while suffering from his oppressive

father’s abuse.

Turtle Taido “Multi-Award Winning Animation Series Creator and Executive Producer

Muyiwa Kayode” Adventures of Turtle Taido, a super-powered African Turtle who travels to

different cities on an adventure.

Visit www.watchafricanow.com for additional information.