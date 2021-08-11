It’s Time for the 2021 Wilson County Fair

LEBANON, TENN. (TN Tribune) – Ready for the time of your life? Get your senses ready for the sight of

carnival lights and rides, the taste of delicious Fair food, the sound of laughter and squeals of

delight and the feeling of making great memories that will last a lifetime as Mid-South Ford

proudly presents the 2021 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair opening Thursday, August

12, at 5 p.m. and running through Saturday, August 21. Fairgoers can take advantage of our ½

price admission and $1 ride night (with a minimum purchase of $10 in ride tickets) on opening

night. There is so much to see and do you can’t see it all in one visit!

Honoring our agriculture roots of the Fair, this year’s agriculture commodity focus will be the

“Year of Beef.” American Ninja Warrior and cowboy ninja, Lance Pekus, will be here all 10

days of the Fair for a meet and greet and to run the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” Ninja Course

presented by the Tennessee Beef Industry Council! Times for those who want to try the course

just for fun will also be available. Beef will also be celebrated at the Big Beef Showdown

presented by Burger Republic on Saturday, August 14. Delicious smells will be wafting through

the air as a panel of judges from the World Food Championship determines our winners.

This year’s Fair theme is Honoring Hometown Heroes. Every day at the Fair, we will be

honoring, thanking, and celebrating different Hometown Heroes! Watch our social media

(Facebook @wilsoncountyfair and Instagram @wilsoncountyfair) for details about who was

nominated and selected to be honored.

Exhibits, pageants, livestock shows, commercial booths, the Ag Venture Barn, hypnotists, exotic

animals, a circus, clowns, ventriloquist along with many different music acts and more will

ensure that there is something for all ages to enjoy!

Bates Ford presents in concert The Frontmen of Country with Janelle Arthur opening that will hit

the Entertainment Stage on Monday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Throughout the 10 days of the Fair,

there will be much more entertainment on all 8 musical stages.

The Motor Sports arena will feature Super and Tractor pulls, Antique Tractor Pull, Four Wheeler

Rodeo, Side-by Side and Demolition and Lawn Mower Derbies.

Take a stroll back in time by visiting Fiddlers Grove Historic Village with over 60 buildings

where artisans and storytellers will share Untold Stories celebrating 225 years of statehood for

the state of Tennessee. See the operating grist mill, broom and sorghum making, glass blowing

and much more! Get your team ready for the Outhouse Races to win some great prizes. More

details about registering are on the Fair’s website (www.wilsoncountyfair.net).

The midway carnival will be spectacular thanks to Reithoffer Shows! Over 60 fantastic rides will

include 28 Kiddie rides, 17 Major rides, 6 Spectacular rides, 10 Super Spectacular rides plus the

Euro Slide! There will be thrilling rides for everyone to enjoy!

Satellite parking is available at multiple locations this year. In addition to the Cumberland

University football field parking and Baird Park (415 Harding Dr.), First Baptist Church (227 E.

Main St. and Market St.) along with the Wilson County Courthouse (228 E. Main St.) will have

shuttles stopping continuously during the following times: Monday through Friday from 4pm to

11pm, Saturdays from 10am to 11pm and Sunday from 1pm to 11pm. Shuttle Stops in those

parking locations will be marked for bus pick up locations.

Buy your tickets on-line now at www.wilsoncountyfair.net. Daily admission tickets are on sale

through the Fair. Mega Tickets (for a single admission and ride pass) are only on sale until

August 11 and can be purchased on-line or at local banks.

Get your family and friends together, and we’ll see YOU at the Fair!

Caption: Get excited to come to the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair August 12-

21, 2021, at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon, TN