By Cynthia Anderson

CNN Commentator Van Jones fought back tears in an emotional reaction to the news Saturday that Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. His comments gave a voice to the feelings of many African Americans.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning,” Jones said. “It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, to tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

Jones said people who are Muslim living in the United States don’t have to worry about a president who doesn’t want them here, immigrates won’t have to worry about if the President is happy to snatch their babies away and Dreamers won’t have to worry about being deported for no reason.

“It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered,” Jones said.

“I can’t breathe wasn’t just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt they couldn’t breathe,” Jones said. “You are waking up to these Tweets and you just don’t know. You are going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you. You are worried about your kids and you are worried about your sister, and can she just go to Walmart and get back into the car without somebody saying something to her.”

Jones said African Americans have spent much of their life’s energy during the Trump presidency just trying to hold it together.

“It’s a big deal just for us to get some peace,” Jones said.

View the full video at the link below

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/11/07/van-jones-reaction-2020-election-result-elexnight-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/presidential-election-2020/