Dr. Mackie & Kimbrough Honored for Contributions to Youth and Education

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM Global Action and STEM NOLA, and Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, have been named Trailblazers of the year by the Jack and Jill Foundation for their outstanding work empowering students.

“Jack and Jill Foundation is proud to award our first ever Trailblazer Award to two people and organizations that have made trailblazing moves in their industry,” said Jack and Jill Foundation executive Director Pier AH Blake. “It was s distinct privilege to award Dr. Calvin Mackie and Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough in New Orleans where they both work diligently to uplift underserved communities, children of color and building bright minds. STEM NOLA and Dillard University are the types of organizations we look to support as we work to achieve our vision of transforming African American communities, one child at a time.”

Jack and Jill Foundation also donated $10,000 to STEM NOLA

to continue its mission to grow, engage, expose and inspire future innovators, creators, makers and entrepreneur by providing learning opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

In 2013, Dr. Mackie launched STEM NOLA to increase science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) awareness among parents and the community, especially Black & Brown communities, while providing a variety of programs that allow students in grades K – 12 to have fun as they learn about STEM. A year ago, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a network of affiliates that bring STEM education into under-resourced communities across the country and in five countries. STEM NOLA is SGA’s flagship affiliate. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 2,150 schools.

“It is an honor to receive a 2022 Trailblazer Award,” said Dr. Mackie. “We are teaching students, parents and communities more about STEM and the future job and career opportunities in those fields. Our kids need to build confidence that they can achieve in these fields. They are not getting that in many of the schools they attend. When brilliant Black & Brown children are not nurtured, not exposed to STEM, and lose out on the skills and learning that will be needed to fill the jobs and careers of the future, we call them ‘Lost Einsteins.’ STEM Global Action wants NO MORE LOST EINSTEINS!”

At their Annual Meeting, Jack and Jill recognized the service of two long-serving members whose are leaving, Board President Dr. Icilma “Icy” Fergus Rowe and Board Treasurer Hope Knight. Both served on the board together for the past six years.