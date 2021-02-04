Joey in Vienna Zoo Cuddles Up to Mom in Heartwarming Video 

VIENNA, Austria — A baby koala born in Tiergarten Schönbrunn or Vienna Zoo in Austria has turned 9 months old and is all set to amuse the visitors once the zoo reopens for the public.

In a video released by the zoo authorities on Jan 27, the cute joey can be seen climbing her mama’s back and making its way to the branches, reaching out to its food.

“Our #Koala girl Millaa Millaa is now nine months old and already weighs 1.9 kg,” reads a tweet by zoo authorities. “The little one likes to be carried around on the back by #Mama Bunji, cuddles up in the front of the belly, and is already making her first attempts at climbing alone.”