NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health sciences centers, today announced that Juan McGruder, Ph.D., has joined the College as senior vice president of institutional advancement. McGruder will be responsible for driving development initiatives for the College, including expanding strategic partnerships to advance equity in health care and improve care for the underserved.

With more than 25 years of experience in leadership, program development and management, McGruder arrives at Meharry from Oglethorpe University, where he drove business development as vice president of advancement. As senior vice president of institutional advancement, he will expand private and public investment and partnerships with Meharry that will expand the College’s work in improving equity and access for communities locally, nationally and globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McGruder to campus and into the Meharry family,” said James E.K. Hildreth, Ph.D., M.D., CEO and president of Meharry. “He not only brings a wealth of experience in institutional advancement, but also a deep belief in Meharry’s mission which no doubt will pay dividends for our College, faculty, students and people we serve for years to come. At Meharry we are determined to improve access and equity for community around the corner and across the globe. Dr. McGruder will be vital to that important goal, and I look forward to working alongside him.”

Prior to Oglethorpe University, McGruder served as the senior vice president and chief development officer for Junior Achievement of Georgia, where he created and led statewide private sector fundraising and resource development with his staff. He also worked at Morehouse School of Medicine and Georgia Institute of Technology in institutional advancement, leading teams to successfully exceed fundraising objectives.

“For nearly 150 years, Meharry has been improving the health and well-being of humankind through education, research and leadership, and it is an honor to now be part of that mission,” McGruder said. “The investments and partnerships I intend to help cultivate on behalf of Meharry will be essential to the College expanding its work for equitable health outcomes to people around the globe. I cannot be more appreciative of the opportunity to serve this great institution.”

McGruder earned a Ph.D. in education and human development from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. Additionally, he received a Master of Education degree in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard University and a master’s degree in counseling and human development and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Clark Atlanta University.