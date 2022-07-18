Franklin, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Juanita Collen Lewis, life came to an end on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the age of 95 at Healthcare Center at West Meade Place in Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. Lewis was born on October 29, 1927 in Christiania, PA, to the parents of Walter Cepheas and Emma Thompson.

Mrs. Lewis leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Dr. Lester (Jacqueline) Lewis, Jr., Brentwood, TN and The Honorable Judge Jeffery (Ann) Lewis, of Manor, TX 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Visitation with family Monday, July 18, 2022 from 1 until 2 at Waters Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to follow at 2. Dr. Reverend Kenneth Hill, officiating.

Mrs. Lewis will be laid to rest at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Pennsylvania.