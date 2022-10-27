By Tribune Staff

Clarence Thomas was the only member of the U.S. Supreme Court who voted against the court’s order allowing the U.S. House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, to obtain former president Donald Trump records. The National Archives and Records Administration is an “independent federal agency of the United States government within the executive branch”, charged with the preservation and documentation of government and historical records. The court voted in January to permit the committee to obtain these documents.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s, conservative activist and t role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election won by Joe Biden is being investigated by members of the House committee along with others involved in the civil riot.

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn Biden’s win in 2020 in the tightly contested state, reports the Associated Press. “Ginni Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona. In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election and she argued that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. No widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts.”

She consistently applied pressure on election officials.

“Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” Thomas wrote in the emails received by the Wisconsin lawmakers. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Mrs. Thomas also asked the Wisconsin lawmakers to meet with her, either virtually or in person, “so I can learn more about what you are doing to ensure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean.”

As the New Yorker reported, “Several of the country’s most respected legal scholars say that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas must immediately recuse himself from any cases relating to the 2020 election and its aftermath, now that it has been revealed that his wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, colluded extensively with a top White House adviser about overturning Joe Biden’s victory over then President Donald Trump.”

Revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas’s spouse sent at least 29 messages to Trump aides about overturning the 2020 election added to numerous examples of her sometimes-outlandish partisan lobbying and Justice Thomas’s not recusing himself in cases involving matters about which she lobbied.

Given his wife’s strong activism, Justice Thomas should not have participated in any case before the Supreme Court in current or future cases involving Trump or the 2020 election.