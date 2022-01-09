Nashville – Karan Anica Wilson, age 82 of Nashville, TN, died at her home on January 2, 2022. Born on December 23, 1939, in Ottawa, Kansas, she was the only daughter of Charles Christopher and Wilmenta Mae (Reese) Wilson. She had three older brothers, each of whom have preceded her in death.

Karan grew up in Ottawa, KS, and graduated from Ottawa High School. She continued her education and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS. Karan married her life partner, Samuel H. Howard, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. They settled in Nashville 48 years ago.

Karan was known as a “people person” who received joy out of helping others. She started out as a High School Business Education teacher. Later, after moving to Nashville, Karan transitioned her career to work for Third National Bank (now Truist) where she helped executives relocating to Nashville get acclimated to the city. She then made a natural transition to being a real estate executive where she sold real estate for 27 years prior to retiring.

Karan was a leader in the community. She served on many boards in the Nashville community including Project Reflect. She was a member of many clubs and organizations including Jack and Jill of America Incorporated (where she served as National Program Director), The Hendersonville Area Links, The Girl Friends, Inc., and Circle-Lets. She is a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Karan was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Howard, and her brothers, John, Charles, and Marvin.

She is survived by her children, Anica Howard and Samuel H. Howard II (Allyn); grandchildren, Morgan, Elijah, and Sam III; and many nieces and nephews. A walk-through public viewing will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 2-5 pm at Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors, 2500 Clarksville Pk.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11 am at Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 5891 Nolensville Pk. Funeral to follow with Pastor Bruce Maxwell officiating. Entombment at Christ Church Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed on Lewis & Wright’s Facebook page and Lake Providence’s Youtube page. Masking and temperature checks will be required at both locations.

In lieu of flowers, please support one of the following organizations in memory of Karan: the Urban League of Middle TN – https://www.ulmt.org/supportulmt or mail your donation to 50 Vantage Way, Suite 201, Nashville, TN 37228 or the American Kidney Fund – https://www.kidneyfund.org/.