Karan Johar Launches Yash Johar Foundation To Help People Of Film Industry

MUMBAI, India — Filmmaker Karan Johar launched a foundation on June 18 in memory of his late father, Yash Johar. According to Johar, the main focus of the Yash Johar Foundation is to improve the quality of life of people in the entertainment industry.

“This has been a true labor of love created in memory of my incredible father and to carry forward his legacy,” Johar wrote on his Instagram.

“I am proud to launch the Yash Johar Foundation, which has been set up to improve the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry.”

Along with it, Johar posted a video featuring pictures of his late father, who was also a filmmaker.

“While we have initiated the implementation of long-term sustainable plans that will enhance the lives of people and their families in the industry, we have also ensured that immediate solutions are being provided to help them deal with the effects of the ongoing global pandemic.”

A voiceover of Johar’s can also be heard in the clip.

“From spot boys to cameramen, from editors to actors, several people made up his world. My father was an empathetic person who understood that being in the movie business was hard. This is why it gives me great pleasure to announce the formation of the Yash Johar Foundation for the people of the entertainment industry,” Johar said.

Financial well-being, health and education, and vocational training are the three main pillars that the foundation will support.

According to the website of the foundation, YJF hopes to accomplish this by forming a collaborative ecosystem with trustworthy partners who have experience designing and delivering solutions for the most vulnerable.

The goals of YJF will initially focus on the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, but they will be expanded to include other sections of the country.

In addition, the foundation will work to improve access to financial inclusion schemes that aim to safeguard the future of these communities to build financial security in the entertainment industry.

An action research study will be conducted to determine the scope of digital access to enable children from these communities to continue their education.

“Considering the current scenario, we are taking into account the effects and after-effects of Covid-19. We have initiated YJF Covid Response 2021 to address immediate needs such as food, shelter, and medicines within the entertainment industry, which the pandemic has negatively impacted,” he said.

“My father was a man who always looked for solutions and always taught me to look for them too. This is a step in that direction.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)