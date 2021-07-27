Kartik Aaryan To Play A Pilot In Hansal Mehta’s “Captain India”

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to headline RSVP Movies and Baweja Studios’ “Captain India,” directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The upcoming film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Aaryan took to his Instagram account to unveil the first look poster of “Captain India,” which features him in a never-before-seen avatar.

“When a man goes beyond the call of duty,” the actor captioned the post.

“With great pride and honor, we bring to you #CaptainIndia @hansalmehta sir @rsvpmovies @bawejastudios #RonnieScrewvala #HarmanBaweja.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the inspiring action-drama will star Aaryan as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Aaryan said that he has massive respect for Mehta and feels proud to be a part of this film.

“Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure, and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country (sic),” he said.

“I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work, and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

The filmmaker is best known for projects like “Aligarh,” “Shahid,” and “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.”

The National-award winning filmmaker Mehta said the film would revisit a moment where a man goes beyond his pain.

“Captain India, which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands (sic),” he said.

“I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film, and I look forward to working with Kartik.”

Talking about the film, producer Screwvala said that Aaryan’s fans would be delighted since Mehta is a fine filmmaker.

“‘Captain India’ is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds,” he said.

“Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India.’”

Writer and producer Baweja also spoke about the upcoming project and said that he is excited to collaborate with the team.

“Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance between an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience,” he said.

“This move as a producer was a long time coming, and I’m excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian (sic).”

“Captain India” is all set to go on floors early next year.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil)