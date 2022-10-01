The fashion stylist and serial entrepreneur launch date for online boutique

(Atlanta, GA) Keisha Green has solidified herself as one of social media’s most influential entrepreneurs. The double-amputee has created a conglomerate of groundbreaking safe spaces for amputees and is now aligning her business sense with her amazing sense of style. On October 1, 2022, Keisha will launch her newest venture, The Push Collection Boutique, a digital clothing boutique consisting of classy, luxe, casual and comfortable apparel, all while boasting exclusivity and originality. The mission of the boutique is to push your appearance higher, with a belief that your appearance is a presentation that protects your power while preventing pity. Opportunities such as this are not commonly available to amputees. This particular launch is a major win for the amputee community, as it offers opportunities for amputees to achieve their God-given talents in modeling, fashion, and beauty content.

The Push Collection Boutique is a curation based on Keisha’s innate passion for fashion. The idea for the boutique came to her as a spiritual ‘download’ as she contemplated different ways to improve the lack of representation in the amputee community, specifically, amongst black women amputees. Keisha’s social media commentary is filled with questions such as “I love the outfit!” or “Please tell us you are selling these outfits soon!”. Keisha read the commentary loud and clear and, as a result, she decided to take The Push Collection Boutique from an idea to an active plan.

Prior to the official launch, Keisha will host an exclusive, virtual shopping experience for select invitees to peruse and purchase apparel before the website is publicly available. Keisha’s journey has been one of both tragedy and triumph, however, she refuses to allow pity or to be deterred from her life’s mission. The Push Collection Boutique can be found at www.pushcollectionboutique.com, as well as on Instagram @the.pushcollection. Additionally, you can follow Keisha as the creator of the Nothing Missing Podcast, and owner of Prayer Push Purpose. For all media inquiries, please contact Sarah@epimediagroup.com or call 770-635-8170 (ext 104).