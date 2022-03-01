Across the country, local leaders are praising President Biden’s historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court. From lawmakers to professors, the message is the same: Judge Jackson is immensely qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court.
