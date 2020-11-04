Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Linked to 15 COVID-19 Cases

Tennessee Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metro Public Health Department’s updated list of identified COVID-19 clusters includes seven area bars including Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Tootsie’s and Loser’s. The seven bars were linked to 96 area COVID-19 cases.

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk was issued a citation by the Metro Public Health Department in June for failure to comply with public health emergency orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Around the same time, a photo surfaced on the internet of a large crowd inside Kid Rock’s bar. According to the Metro Health Department data, 15 COVID-19 cases are linked to Kid Rock’s bar, while 29 were linked to Loser’s and 27 were linked to Tootsie’s.

Some area construction sites, congregate living setting, correctional facilities and long term care facilities were also sources of COVID-19 clusters.

Additionally, Tyson Food’s commercial warehouse was linked to 280 COVID-19 cases.