By Vivian Shipe

Mr. Ervin Williams, the designer of the TVA waterway warning system and Beck board member. Photo by Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — In Knoxville, the celebration of June 19th began as it did in 1866 — with a big church celebration at Lennon Seney UMC, and, over the weekend, moved up the street to The Beck Cultural Center.

The Beck continued the festivities over the weekend, holding a virtual town hall meeting and a delicious Father’s Day jazz luncheon, well-attended by fathers and their families. There were prizes for the fathers and stories were shared by those in attendance about their fathers and lessons passed onto them.

Following a parade the festivities ended on Monday with a Juneteenth memorial celebration at Walter Hardy Park.

Ronnie Brabson with Lennon Seney oversaw the opening worship service on Friday where over 500 attended. Reverend Renee Kesler, Executive Director of the Beck Cultural Center coordinated the rest of the holiday events, all of which were well attended.

The traditions begin.