Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On Sept. 22, an the Knoxville Museum of Art will host an evening with the artist Radcliffe Bailey. It will include a bourbon-inspired cocktail accompanied by a thought-provoking discussion of heritage, culture, and identity through the art of Radcliffe Bailey.

Born in New Jersey (1968) and raised in Atlanta, Bailey’s art has been shown in major museums, galleries, and public installations throughout the United States. Ancestral memory and cultural identity represent core themes fueling the artistic practice of this Atlanta-based artist. Bailey’s exhibition Passages uses an intuitive and labor-intensive approach of combining found objects, painted motifs, and photographic images to create compositions inspired by his own ancestral history related to the Middle Passage and the Great Migration.

Radcliffe Bailey: Passages will be on view August 12-November 6, 2022.

Registration requested.

