LA VERGNE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Charles R. Frazier is newly certified as an Estate Planning Law Specialist (EPLS) by the Estate Law Specialist Board, Inc., an organization accredited by the American Bar Association and affiliated with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils.

Frazier, one of only 30 estate planning law specialists in Tennessee, is currently the only African American with the distinction.

With offices in La Vergne, Tenn., and Brentwood, Tenn., Frazier is a former IRS Revenue Agent and tax attorney who holds two advanced tax degrees; a Master of Taxation from The Florida Atlantic University and a Master of Laws (LL.M taxation) degree from the University of Alabama. He is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor to business owners.

Frazier’s practice is devoted to tax planning, tax controversies, estate planning, and business succession planning. He represents fiduciaries and beneficiaries in estate and trust administration, and he works with nonprofits to obtain and maintain tax-exempt status.

“I am very pleased to be able to serve the residents of Tennessee in the areas of estate planning and tax law,” Frazier said. “I hope this new certification provides another layer of confidence to our clients that the Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier are prepared to successfully guide them through the process of obtaining wills, living wills, powers of attorneys and completing other estate planning matters. Also, our team stands ready to provide probate administration services to help clients meet the legal requirements of managing a deceased loved one’s estate.”

To become Board-certified as an Estate Planning Law Specialist (EPLS), an attorney must have devoted at least forty percent of his practice to estate planning for a minimum of five years. In addition to passing a comprehensive examination in estate planning law, the attorney must also receive recommendations from five colleagues and establish that he has at least 36 continuing legal education credits within the last three years.