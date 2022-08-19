Each year 45,000 African Americans die from tobacco induced diseases. That’s 45,000 funerals! Now we are flipping the scenario and burying Menthol Cigarettes. This informative training will show you how to use “Menthol Funerals” to educate, engage, and touch the heart of the community as we say NO and end the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products.

Hear from the Experts

Carol McGruder, Co-Chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council

Minou Jones, CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corp

Muisi-Kongo Malonga, Executive Artistic Director at Fua Dia Congo

Date and location

Sep 01, 10:00 AM

Zoom

