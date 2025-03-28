LeMoyne-Owen College to Hold Presidential Inauguration of Dr. Christopher B. Davis, its 14th President

Memphis, Tenn. – LeMoyne–Owen College will honor Dr. Christopher B. Davis as its 14th President in the Inauguration events on April 17-18, 2025. Featuring the symposium, investiture, and gala, the college and community will gather to celebrate this significant time in the college’s direction and leadership.

The Symposium

The Inauguration will launch with a symposium focusing on the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities named, “HBCUs: Shaping the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” on Friday, April 17 at 8 a.m. in the Little Theater at LeMoyne–Owen College. The symposium will feature a Presidential Panel Discussion with Dr. Davis and guest speakers Dr. Roslyn Artis, president of Benedict College; Dr. Dwaun Warmack, president of Claflin University; and Dr. Herman Felton, president of Wiley University.

The Investiture

The investiture ceremony, a longstanding academic tradition marking the installation of a president, will be held on April 18 at 10 a.m. at the Orpheum Theatre. The symposium and the investiture are open to the public.

The Gala

The inauguration events will conclude with an evening of dance and celebration at the gala, featuring Grammy-nominated R&B group, After 7, on April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Renasant Convention Center.

Dr. Davis was appointed as president in July 2024, after serving as Interim President since 2023. Dr. Davis previously served on the LeMoyne–Owen College board of trustees. As President, Dr. Davis has spearheaded and advanced college-wide initiatives in infrastructure, institutional rebranding, key leadership appointments, and athletic expansion. Prior to his appointment as interim president, Dr. Davis served at Memphis Theological Seminary, where he increased growth by 1,500% over five years and implemented a strategic initiative in curriculum development through his roles as Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Doctoral Studies.

LeMoyne–Owen College, the nation’s 5th oldest HBCU and the only HBCU in Memphis, remains committed to academic excellence and student success.

For more information, visit the college’s inauguration webpage. Inauguration 2025 – LeMoyne-Owen College