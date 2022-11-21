NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes has re-elected Dr. Phyllis Qualls for a second term to lead this august organization of outstanding women. Qualls was first elected in 2020 and led the organization through two years of COVID-19, with activities continuing in more creative and deliberate forms. Because of her imaginative and focused vision, she was re-elected.

Leg Gemmes Nashville Chapter officers l-r: Kim Jones, Jalliah Haqq, Vivian Wilhoite, Phyllis Qualls, Debbi Hirsh, Tawana Wiliams, and Shirley Nix Davis; Back row l-r: Carolyn Phipus and Pam Bright

National president Connie Davis said, “We are delighted about the officers of the Nashville Chapter and all the good work they are doing. As our largest membership chapter, we congratulate Gemme Phyllis for her re-election, the other officers and all the members who make up the Nashville chapter. They extend the breadth and depth of Les Gemmes, nationwide.”

It is an honor to have been selected and elected to continue the programs established under my administration and work in a cohesive manner to lift and achieve to reach greater heights. I am delighted to have been elected for a second term,” said Qualls.

Janice Woodard, a long-time member and previous President of the Nashville Chapter, says, “Gemme Phyllis is the strong leader needed to keep the organization focused and in the forefront of issues impacting our lives, during these times.”

The leaders of the historic Literary Luncheon for 2023 are Shay Howard, Senior Chair Lady, and Katherine Brown and Charlotte Mann, co-chairs. This is the signature 16th annual event that is the major fundraiser for the Jewels, as we affectionately call them.

2021 inducted members , shown in white, along with the nomination committee, join some current members to celebrate the occasion. Shown in Front row l-r: Kim Jones. Jalliah Haqq, Vivian Wilhoite, Rosetta Miller-Perry, Charter Member; Phyllis Qualls, Tawana Williams, Shirley Nix Davis, Pam Bright; Back row l-r: Carolyn Phipus, Janice Woodard, Shay Howard, Gracie Porter, Wanda Miller-Benson, Debbi Hirsh, Carmilitar Parham, Julie Hopkins, Charlotte Mann and Pat Rees. Photos by Danile Adkins

Under her leadership the chapter reached a milestone in membership of more than 50 members, which places the chapter with the largest membership among the 17 chapters nationwide. Members range from lawyers, judges, public relations professionals, public officials, information technicians, educators, journalists, and health care professionals, among others, which speaks clearly to outstanding women who care and work to change the world for the better. The Lighting the Path for Girls program referred to as “Jewels” is the main focus of the group. It supports, mentors and guides young girls to enrich their lives, support their dreams and expose them to activities and programs that let them know of the many choices they have for a quality of life that is unfathomable and undaunted.

For more information about the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, please contact Monchiere Holmes Jones, chair of the public relations committee, mhjones@mojomktg.com

The complete list of Les Gemmes Nashville Chapter officers

The officers will serve from 2022-2024.

President………………………………..Phyllis Qualls

Vice President………………………..Vivian Wilhoite

Treasurer………………………………..Tawana Williams

Assistant Treasurer…………………Carolyn Phipus

Financial Secretary…………………Pam Bright

Secretary……………………………….Shirley Nix Davis

Assistant Secretary………………..Kim Jones

Corresponding Secretary………Debbi Hirsch

National Representative……….Jalliah Haqq

Apointed Positions:

Parlimentarian……………………..Karen Johnson

Chaplain……………………………….Deni Lowe

Historian………………………………Gloria McKissack

Custodian of Property………….Candra Clariette