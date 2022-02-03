The month of February the DNC is honoring our Black communities because it provides us the time to come together and celebrate the history, heritage, and success that Black people have contributed to this nation.



Beckoning the spirit of the great Maya Angelou, still, we rise. We rise up and celebrate our Blackness and the place it holds in American culture and history.



Both our party and our nation have come so far standing on the shoulders of giants like Fannie Lou Hamer, Jesse Jackson, and Shirley Chisholm, who paved a path for the historic leadership of President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.



From the fight for equal rights in order to — in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — bend the long arc of the moral universe towards justice to pushing back against modern-day Republican anti-voter efforts, Democrats are committed to showing up. We stand up, and we don’t back down.



One of the reasons why I am proud to work at the Democratic National Committee is that the work we do is intentional about empowering coalitions, including the Black community that has been the backbone of the Democratic Party.



Last year, the DNC launched a historic organizing effort to reach out to and mobilize our Black communities. Through partnering with local organizations and coalitions, we’re showing the strength and power of our community and using our voices to advocate for change.



We’re going to be on the ground letting everyone know that in elections from the school board to the Senate, their voices matter and have the chance to make a difference. And we’re doing this work because we know that no matter what month our calendar is on, we must honor the past, present, and future of Black Americans.



Thank you for being a part of it all — and I hope you have a wonderful start to Black History Month.

More soon!



Ebony Baylor

Black Coalition Director

Deputy Director of Coalitions and Community Engagement

Democratic National Committee