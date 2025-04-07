Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Advertisement
    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor: NEH Funding Terminated for Humanities Tennessee: How You Can Help

    adminBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read

    Friends,

    I write with great urgency today to share an update of proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities as reported by The New York Times. DOGE has recommended catastrophic cuts that would likely result in the shutting down of the NEH. For Tennesseans, this means elimination of approximately $1.2 million annually for Humanities Tennessee.

    As of this morning, Humanities Tennessee and all state councils have receive a notice of termination of our NEH grant.

    What does this mean for Humanities Tennessee?

    What will we lose?

    • Young writer and reader programs like Student Readers Days that connect school students with authors while providing free books, plus our annual writing workshops for high school students
    • History programs commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence
    • Opportunities for K-12 students across the state to participate in Tennessee History Day and National History Day competitions
    • Funding for rural museums and historical societies
    • AND SO MUCH MORE

    The humanities are for everyone. As an organization and team committed to fostering community and conversation, exploring ideas and history, and co-creating our shared future together, we recognize this is a time for us to stand up for vital work that connects us as humans.

    Here’s how you can help:

    • Share this update with the people in your life who care about history, culture, stories, ideas, reading, and writing, and urge them to voice their support.

     

    • Take to social media to share why programs like the Southern Festival of Books, Chapter16.org, Young Writers’ Workshops and others matter to you and have impacted your life.

    While we stand up for the continued NEH funding, which is appropriated by Congress and at their discretion, our team is also working feverishly to continue our private fundraising efforts. We know we are not alone in feeling the impact of federal budget cuts to our programs and people. We know you have many causes you care for deeply. And we thank you for your efforts to stand up for the humanities, for all Tennesseans and all Americans.

    Unrestricted financial support for the humanities and for our organization to continue operations is more important than ever. If you feel compelled, we encourage you to make a gift that is meaningful to you.

    Finally, I recognize this message may prompt more questions that we have answers for at this time. Our team is committed to providing regular updates with factual information as we’re able to assess the situation and our response.

    With gratitude,

    Tim Henderson

    Executive Director

    Humanities Tennessee

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.