Letter to the Editor: NEH Funding Terminated for Humanities Tennessee: How You Can Help

Friends,

I write with great urgency today to share an update of proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities as reported by The New York Times. DOGE has recommended catastrophic cuts that would likely result in the shutting down of the NEH. For Tennesseans, this means elimination of approximately $1.2 million annually for Humanities Tennessee.

As of this morning, Humanities Tennessee and all state councils have receive a notice of termination of our NEH grant.

What does this mean for Humanities Tennessee?

What will we lose?

Free reading and book programs like the Southern Festival of Books, HT’s annual largest annual event connecting readers and authors for 36 years, and access to book news and events via Chapter16.org

Young writer and reader programs like Student Readers Days that connect school students with authors while providing free books, plus our annual writing workshops for high school students

Shared Futures Lab podcast spotlighting Tennessee stories and exploring ways to create a thriving future for all Tennesseans

History programs commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence

Opportunities for K-12 students across the state to participate in Tennessee History Day and National History Day competitions

Funding for rural museums and historical societies

Scholarships for volunteers at small museums to attend the annual Tennessee Association of Museums conference

AND SO MUCH MORE

The humanities are for everyone. As an organization and team committed to fostering community and conversation, exploring ideas and history, and co-creating our shared future together, we recognize this is a time for us to stand up for vital work that connects us as humans.

Here’s how you can help:

Contact your Congressional Representatives to urge the continued funding support for the National Endowment for the Humanities (see our website for sample messages that you may customize).

Share this update with the people in your life who care about history, culture, stories, ideas, reading, and writing, and urge them to voice their support.

Take to social media to share why programs like the Southern Festival of Books, Chapter16.org, Young Writers’ Workshops and others matter to you and have impacted your life.

While we stand up for the continued NEH funding, which is appropriated by Congress and at their discretion, our team is also working feverishly to continue our private fundraising efforts. We know we are not alone in feeling the impact of federal budget cuts to our programs and people. We know you have many causes you care for deeply. And we thank you for your efforts to stand up for the humanities, for all Tennesseans and all Americans.

Unrestricted financial support for the humanities and for our organization to continue operations is more important than ever. If you feel compelled, we encourage you to make a gift that is meaningful to you.

Finally, I recognize this message may prompt more questions that we have answers for at this time. Our team is committed to providing regular updates with factual information as we’re able to assess the situation and our response.

With gratitude,

Tim Henderson

Executive Director

Humanities Tennessee