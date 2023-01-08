To the Editor:

Last year, the American people rejected extreme election deniers up and down the ballot. But we were unable to win every fight, and a tremendous threat to our democracy remains: the MAGA Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

According to the Washington Post, over 70% of all House Republicans are themselves election deniers—135 incumbents voted against certifying the 2020 election and at least 27 freshman members ran on the Big Lie. They might hold the title of “representative” but they have no intention of legislating on behalf of their constituents. They only care about helping their corporate donors and targeting anyone who has attempted to hold them accountable for attacking our democracy.

It’s up to us to call out their lies and conspiracy theories and fight back against their extreme agenda. I hope others will join me.

Sincerely,

Valerie McClain

37208