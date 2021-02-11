Lexus of Cool Springs to Pay $60,000 to Settle Sex Discrimination Lawsuit

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Lexus of Cool Springs will pay $60,000 to settle a 2018 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sex discrimination lawsuit.

According to an EEOC news release, the dealership agreed to resolve the suit that alleged that Lexus of Cool Springs subjected a female service con­sultant to different treatment than her male co-workers, and then fired her because of her sex.

In addition to the monetary payout, the two-year consent decree entered by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger requires the dealership to permit female employees to use available leave in circumstances where it permits similarly situated male employees to do so.

The dealership also must conduct training for Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which the suit alleged that the dealership had violated. And it must post a notice for two years stating that it will not engage in unlawful discrimination or retaliation.

“The relief obtained through the consent decree sends the message that gender-based discrim­ination of any kind will not be tolerated in the workplace,” EEOC’s Memphis District Office regional attorney Faye Williams said in the release. “Although gender-based discrimination still persists, EEOC strives to root out those discriminatory practices when they arise.”