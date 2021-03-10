Livestream Funeral Service for Civil Rights Leader Vernon Jordan Held March 9th

A livestream of the funeral service for Civil Rights leader Vernon Jordan, was held Tuesday, March 9th.

Visit the links below for additional information.

https://nul.org/VernonJordan

http://bit.ly/2OfeGys

http://www.journal-isms.com/ 2021/03/vernon-jordan- services-online-Tuesday/

The former president of the National Urban League rose to prominence as a civil rights activist with close connections in all corners of American politics, though he was closest with Democrats, including presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama. He also worked with Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.