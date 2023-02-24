Nashville, Tenn.–Harris Gilbert, a longtime Nashville attorney, died last week, according to his law firm Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs.

Born in Nashville, Gilbert earned a BA from Yale University and a JD from the University of Chicago before returning to his hometown to work as an assistant district attorney.

In his private practice, Gilbert was part of the legal team that worked on the landmark Baker v. Carr “One Person, One Vote” case. According to a release to the company, Gilbert helped the Rolling Stones “out of a legal jam during a 1972 performance in Nashville.” He was a former board member of the Tennessee and Nashville bars and the Nashville School of Law.

Gilbert was also a past chairman of the Tennessee Bar Foundation and co-founder of Legal Services of Nashville. He practiced at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs from 1988 until his retirement a few years ago.