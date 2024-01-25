By Ivan Sanchez

NEW ORLEANS, LA — According to the 2020 census, Black voters account for roughly a third of all people in Louisiana, yet have had only one house seat out of six this decade. The current map in place during the 2022 midterms had one Black majority district centered around New Orleans. Louisiana Black voters sued the state of Louisiana, and U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick asked the legislature to redraw the maps in the pending case, Robinson v. Ardoin.

While the case has parallels with the Alabama case that added a 2nd Black majority district in Alabama, the legislature in Louisiana advanced a map last week that would add a 2nd district. The new Black majority district would stretch from Baton Rouge up to the northern part of Louisiana.

Last Wednesday, the Louisiana Senate advanced the map on a 27-11 vote with all Democrats voting in favor. The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Jeff Landry (R) next week after final approval was received on Friday.

The court, had given Louisiana until January 31st to draw a new map, which they have now done. The map as drawn eliminates U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves’ Baton Rouge based house seat, while protecting House speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Rep. Julia Letlow, the only female in the Louisiana delegation.

With Louisiana redistricting complete, all eyes turn to New York, where favorable decisions from the courts there will most likely lead to an intense redistricting session in Albany, with the future of the House Majority likely coming down to New York in 2024.

While decisions in Louisiana and Alabama have been victories under the Voting Rights Act, a similar lawsuit out of South Carolina and Florida are much less likely to lead to additional Black majority districts. Fortunately, the Congress that convenes in 2025 will have at least two new Black members from the Southeast, a victory for representation.

