Luvenia Harrison elected National President of Les Gemmes, Inc.

NASHVILLE, TN — During its National Conclave this past weekend, Nashvillian Luvenia Harrison was resoundingly elected President of Les Gemmes, Inc. She becomes the 17th National President, and moves to the national presidency after having served as president for two years of the Nashville Chapter.

Harrison has served in various positions in the Nashville Chapter, including president, chair of the annual Literary Luncheon and working with the mentoring program, which is the signature program of the chapter, Lighting the Path for Girls, called Jewels.

Harrison said, “I am honored to become the 17th President of the national organization. I look forward to making positive changes, and helping the organization grow with more members, and establishing additional chapters throughout the nation.”

In addition to Les Gemmes, Inc., Harrison is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and the Music City (TN) Chapter, Links Incorporated. She is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Belle Meade Mansion and Grounds and the Board of Directors for the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities She holds a MS in public service management from Cumberland University and a BBA from Tennessee State University.

Les Gemmes, Inc. held its annual Conclave virtually, because of COVID-19, and members were pleased to have this technologically-based event and still take care of business, including elections.

Out-going President and CEO, Gemme Melvina Herbert said, “First let me applaud the membership for a job well done with our virtual conclave and congratulate Gemme Luvenia Harrison on her election as president and CEO, and all the members elected to the Board of Directors. They will do an outstanding job, and I look forward to their great work.”

The mission of Les Gemmes was organized exclusively for charitable educational civic and cultural purposes; and is committed to promoting positive influences within local communities.

The Nashville Chapter has raised more than $60,000 for scholarships for 16 Jewels, for their continued academic matriculation. Advance Financial, has been a major sponsor of the Lighting the Path for Girls and the Jewels program is named in honor of Tina Hodges, Advance Financial Chief Executive and Chief Experience Officer.

I extend congratulations to Gemme Luvenia Harrison and wish her much success in her new role of national president. Her election speaks boldly of the Nashville Chapter, which garnered two awards during the Conclave,” said Dr. Phyllis Qualls, incoming president of the Nashville Chapter.

Harrison joins Edwina Hefner as the second Nashville Chapter member to become president of the national organization. Les Gemmes, Inc. was founded nationally in 1955 and the Nashville Chapter was established in 2005. There were 15 charter members who were quite accomplished and professionals in various careers. They are Mary Patrick Carver, Deborah Hirsch, Edwina Hefner, Dr. Evelyn Fancher, Lula Brooks, Ann Haynes, Attorney Joy Sims, Leslie Drummond, Dr. Valencia Price, Judge Joyce Ball, Ernestine Potts, Margaret McClain, Gloria McKissack, Rosetta Miller Perry and Hortense Price-Jones.