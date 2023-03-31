Discover paradise along the shores of the Atlantic at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Tranquility is unearthed in this luxurious beachside property located on a barrier island along the Atlantic Coast of northern Florida.

The Ritz lives up to its name where hospitality abounds. It’s a perfect family, girls or couples getaway offering various activities for all ages from golf to the Fire in the Dunes nightly bonfire to an enormous family pool and play area for younger guests.

Dine

There are an array of dining options, from casual poolside to formal. Each has a distinct seaside charm with a variety of culinary creations. Enjoy an ocean view meal at the al-fresco Coquina, offering Spanish tapas. A must is fresh catch ceviche, with generous portions of the catch of the day. The seafood tacos are heavenly, served with generous portions of fresh catch in each flavorful taco. It’s a great option with stunning views and a casual vibe.

For an evening of haute cooking, delight at the AAA Salt, which uses over 40 salts from around the world. Chef Okan Kizilbayir, formerly of 3-Michelin Star, Le Bernardin, delivers some of the finest flavors applying mastery and brilliance in the preparation and presentation of each dish. For starters, indulge in the grilled octopus, served on chickpea puree along with parsley salad. The dish is uniquely prepared, served pressed and in perfectly rounded portions. Seafood aficionados will delight in the highly esteemed Dover sole, a rare find, offering a rich and bountiful flavor. Smoked trout roe surrounds the fish within a bed of rich cream sauce. Save room for dessert, whether the baklava or the chocolate souffle, baked upon order.

For a more casual vibe, enjoy some bites at The Lobby Bar. Among some great choices are the signature Amelia Roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, Spicy Tuna Tobiko, along with eel sauce.

And for a hearty breakfast, a must is the breakfast buffet at Coast, offering fresh options for all ages with a casual atmosphere.

Relax

Discover an oasis of luxury and relaxation at The Ritz Carlton Spa where letting go of all stressors naturally unfolds. The calming atmosphere brings instant tranquility to the mind, body and soul with access to a saltwater pool, sauna, steam room and more. Consider indulging in the Ocean Healing, appropriately named as the divine treatment refreshes body and spirit. The 90 minutes of luxury begins with a therapeutic bath, followed by a sea salt exfoliation by an expert masseuse. It ends with a warm salt stone massage, releasing tension head to toe.

Downtown

Amelia Island holds a rich history of fascinating tales of pirates and thieves. History buffs will enjoy learning and discovering various sites from Fort Clinch State Park to the oldest saloon in Florida, located downtown. The island has been coined “Isle of 8 Flags,” with its various owners which includes conquests by the French, Spanish, British and Mexican Revolutionary.

Hampton Inn Amelia Island is a great choice of stay as another alternative. It is ideally situated downtown and overlooking Fernandina Beach Marina. Downtown is a must offering quaint, stores, historical sites and plethora of dining. Check out some bites at Wicked Bao while perusing through the charming shops.