Magic Continues for Titans’ Number One Fan

By Mike Patton

The 1999 football season was magical for the Titans, the first year the team played in Nashville. They went all the way to the Super Bowl and came up one yard short.

And that is what sparked the love of the Titans for Brandon Galloway, the team’s newly-named Number One fan.

Galloway, who lives in Clarksville, was not really much of a football fan before the Titans came to Nashville. But since that famous playoff run, the team cannot get rid of him.

“I would find tickets on E-bay, Ticketmaster or other places, trying to get to the game or I would watch it at home on the television,” he said.

For the first 16 years, that was how Galloway would get his fix for his favorite football team. But now he is heading into his fourth year of holding season tickets.

He got his chance to show he was the top fan by entering an NFL-sponsored contest. But even in that contest, the 33-year-old who works for the Department of Children Services, was thinking about what else he loves to do.

“The Titans would send sweepstakes all the time and I would apply for them. In this contest, I also got the opportunity to explain how much mentoring meant to me,” Galloway said.

Galloway has had a passion for mentoring since he was 13 years old and he was able to talk about that passion in the application.

He said he had entered other contests but this time he finished as the top Titans fan. He learned from Titans player Kevin Byard that he is also one of three top NFL fans who will be flown down to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV. In addition to watching the game with his wife Celesta, he will also try to win the NFL Fan of the Year award.

Galloway does not know what the top prize will be but he said he was happy that interviews about him winning “have definitely helped bring up the importance of mentors. That’s where I try to put the spotlight with my platform.”