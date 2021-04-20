Tomorrow, Tuesday April 20 – Join our special intergenerational panel of 15 Black fraternity brothers, host Laz Alonso, and White House Leader Dr. Cameron Webb as they discuss what Black communities need to know about COVID-19. We’re calling ALL brothers to join the conversation on “Making It Plain: What Black America Needs to Know About COVID-19, the Variants and the Vaccines, Tuesday April 20 at 7pm Eastern Time. Visit facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org
or youtube.com/BlackDoctor.org.
Wednesday, April 21 – Listen in to a special panel discussion featuring 14 medical experts including, White House Leader Dr. Cameron Webb and Dr. LaShawn McIver and get up to date COVID facts for our rural communities. We’re calling you to join the conversation on “Making It Plain: What Black America Needs to Know About COVID-19, the Variants and the Vaccines, Wednesday April 21 at 7pm Eastern Time, please head to facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org
or youtube.com/BlackDoctor.org.