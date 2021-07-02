Marilyn Manson Sued Again For Sexual Assault, Team Denies All Allegations

WASHINGTON — American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has been sued by a woman who made disturbing allegations against the star, all of which Manson and his team strongly deny.

As per the reports, model Ashley Morgan Smithline claimed the singer began contacting her in 2010 via social media and told her he wanted to cast her in an upcoming film project and developed an obsession, calling her “the perfect girl for him.”

She claimed that Manson flew her to Los Angeles in November 2010 and asked her to move into his apartment, which led to the beginning of their consensual sexual relationship.

Smithline alleged days after moving in with Manson, she “awoke from unconsciousness with her ankles and wrists tied together behind her back and [Manson] sexually penetrating her.”

She alleged that she told him to leave her multiple times, but he told her to shut up and squeezed her ribs so hard it caused injuries, along with injuries to her vagina.