NASHVILLE, TENN. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate,” said Senator Blackburn. “Once again, Biden is putting the demands of the radical progressive left ahead of what is best for our nation. It is an attempt to hide that for over three months Biden refused to levy sanctions against Russia or send military assistance to Ukraine. However, I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee. I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written. We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda.”

BACKGROUND

Senator Blackburn serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee which is responsible for vetting and holding hearings for Supreme Court nominees.